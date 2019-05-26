STRONG, Sr., Lennon Wesley Lennon Wesley Strong, Sr., 82, of Coleman, GA, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the Fellowship Home at Cottonhill in Cuthbert, GA. Memorial Services will be conducted on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 8:30AM in the Vilulah Baptist Church with Rev. David Murphy officiating. Mr. Strong was born on November 29, 1936 in Reform, AR the son of the late Thermon Wesley and Eunice Bartell Rawls Strong. He spent his many years in the agriculture insurance industry retiring from the Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Co. and was a member of the Assembly of God Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carol Jeanne Brown Strong. Survivors include two sons, Wesley Strong and his wife Paula of Deltona, FL and Michael Strong and his wife Michele of Juno Beach, FL, a brother, Raymond Strong and his wife Jane of Winston Salem, NC and six grandchildren, Bryce, Brittany, Shelby, Dylan, Olivia and Lex. LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148 Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019