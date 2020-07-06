Ostrow, Lenore

Lenore Ostrow, of Rockville, MD, passed away at the age of 91 on July 5, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Harold Ostrow. She was the loving mother and mother-in-law of Ellen Ostrow (Ron Kimball) and Steven Ostrow (Kristin Makholm), and adoring grandmother of Matthew Ostrow Kimball, Juno Chimera and Angela Kimball Martin and great-grandchildren Jacob and Ashley Martin. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Lenore Ostrow to the JSSA Hospice or to Hadassah.



