Lenwood George HILL Obituary
HILL, Lenwood G. Lenwood Hill "Len" formerly of Jupiter, FL, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Jasper, GA, where he has lived for several years. He is survived by his wife, Marion (Healy) Hill; daughter, Pamela Fuchs (Peter Lokuta) of Canton, GA; son, Steven Hill (Stacy) of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Savannah, Casey and Bradley Fuchs; sister, Louise Asarisi of Chester, CT; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herbert and Sheila Healy of Stoddard, NH and several nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation on May 9, at Roper Funeral Home with a Memorial Service on May 10, 2019 at Jasper United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bent Tree Foundation: Bent Tree Golf Course Beautification, 744 Noah Drive, Suite 113-184; Jasper, GA. Roper Funeral Home in Jasper, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 3, 2019
