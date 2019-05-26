|
|
STEWART, Leon A. Leon A. Stewart, age 37, of Riviera Beach, Florida, died peacefully on May 8, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at Family Church Village, 3600 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to leave condolences and share memories.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019