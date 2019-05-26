Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Family Church Village
3600 Village Blvd,
West Palm Beach, FL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Royal Palm Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon A. STEWART

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leon A. STEWART Obituary
STEWART, Leon A. Leon A. Stewart, age 37, of Riviera Beach, Florida, died peacefully on May 8, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at Family Church Village, 3600 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to (royalpalmfuneralhome.com) to leave condolences and share memories.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now