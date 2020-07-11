Roebuck, Leon Arthur
Leon Arthur "L.A." Roebuck, 73, of Akron, OH, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 surrounded by his family.
L.A. was born in Jupiter, FL on August 31, 1946 to the late Leon and Elsie Roebuck. He had a great sense of humor and a very kind heart. A proud Vietnam veteran, L.A. received many medals for his service as a Marine: two purple hearts, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, and a Sharp Shooter Badge. He had many talents and endeavored in a variety of businesses. After several years separated from his family, L.A. reunited with them in 2017, and spent that last two and a half years getting to know his children and grandchildren. Something L.A. frequently said "I am with my family and this is where I belong. God put me here."
In addition to his parents, L.A. was preceded in death by his sisters Elizabeth and Molly; nephew Doug; and niece Michelle. He is survived by his wife Sharon; children Elsa First (Chris), Paul (Elizabeth) Roebuck, Chandler (Jess) Roebuck and Lynn Phillips (Jeff); grandchildren Hunter, Carter, Trent, Olivia, Logan and Rory; great-granddaughters Mila and Aria; sisters Linda Sciacca (Angelo) and Mary Borecky (Bill); and nieces and nephews Renee, Troy, Sarah, Michael, and Christopher.
Private family service services will be held in Jupiter at a later date.
Donations in L.A.'s honor may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America at (https://vva.org/donate/
