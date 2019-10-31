Home

Leon D. Sadow Obituary
Sadow, Leon D.
Leon D. Sadow, age 92, died in Plymouth, MA on October 29, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alma Sadow, children Debra Koenig and husband Steven, Barbara Cole Singer and husband Andrew, and Richard Sadow and wife Anne, grandchildren Alison Cole Scott and husband Jordan, Jeffrey Koenig, Lisa Koenig and husband Brian Quinn, and great-grandchildren Madeleine, Lincoln and Ava Scott. Born in Plymouth, Leon was the son of the late Lawrence and Ruth (Silverstein) Sadow and the brother of the late Bernard D. Sadow. Leon moved to New Bedford, MA in grade school, and lived there until 1993 when he and Alma relocated to Palm Beach Gardens. In May 2019, they moved to Plymouth to be closer to family. Leon graduated from Brown University after serving in the Navy in World War II. Leon was the long-time proprietor of Sadow's, a clothing store for women and children in New Bedford. Leon's passions were his wife, Alma, family and the game of bridge. In 2018, he became a Life Master, and he spent countless afternoons in recent years playing duplicate bridge at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
