Berkson, Leonard

Leonard Herbert Berkson of Delray Beach, FL passed away on June 30, 2020 at age 93. His death was preceded by a matter of days by Ethel Kahn (age 96), his cherished companion of many years. He was married 54 years to Myra Berkson (Macy) who passed away in 2003. Mr. Berkson played tenor saxophone in a Marine attachment band during military service from 1945 to 1947 and was in a band following military service that hired a young Burt Bachrach as its pianist. The major portion of his work life was as bowling proprietor in Queens, NY from 1968 to 1989. Leonard Berkson was an avid sports fan and golfer. He was the father of the late Scott Berkson who died in 1995. Mr. Berkson leaves a son, Randolph of Arlington, MA, his wife, Donna, and three grandchildren, Alexander, Kristina and David. Mr. Berkson also leaves a dear brother, Robert of Delray Beach, FL, a nephew, Matthew of New York City, and nieces, Johanna of Maryland, Sandy Weiss of New York, and Susan Rosinoff of Massachusetts.



