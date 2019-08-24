|
Fischer, Leonard Francis
Leonard Francis Fischer of Boynton Beach, FL, born Dec. 8, 1933 passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 with his family by his side. "Capt" Len is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara "Bobbi C", his sister, Geraldine Hughes, sons Craig and Steven, stepdaughter Robyn, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his beloved dog Sunny. He was pre-deceased by his stepson Michael. He served in the US Army, worked for the US Navy, and had a full career with IBM, retiring in 1987. He enjoyed many years in retirement traveling the country, hitting the best fishing spots with his fishing buddy Bobbi C. He left his mark on the world and our hearts and will forever be remembered.
Fair winds and following seas Capt. Len!
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019