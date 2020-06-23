Or Copy this URL to Share

Leonard John Theiss, 68, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020. He was born in Madison, WI. He attended Riviera Beach High School and graduated from the University of South Florida with an Art Degree. Leonard enjoyed dancing, cooking, gardening and took up singing lessons within the past couple of years. He had a long career with Arthur Murray Dance Centers in Northern Virginia for over 35 years as a Manager, executive and instructor. He was also a certified examiner with Arthur Murray International.

Son of Alice D. Theiss and George B. Theiss. Lenny is survived by three younger siblings, Cynthia L.Theiss, David G. Theiss and John Paul Theiss.

A Service was held at 11:30AM on June 6, 2020 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Leesburg, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to: International Children's Fund

