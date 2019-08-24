Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Sagot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard M. Sagot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard M. Sagot Obituary
Sagot, Leonard M.
Leonard Sagot, age 96, of Jupiter, FL, originally from Philadelphia, PA passed away on Aug. 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty Sagot. He will be forever remembered by his two daughters, Arlene (Gregory) Robinson of Jupiter, FL and Joan (Michael) Saltzburg of Bala Cynwynd, PA, his two sons Robert (Wendy) Sagot of Marlton, NJ and Neil (Maureen) Sagot of Ventnor, NJ, his nine grandchildren and his twelve great-grandchildren. Leonard served his country honorably and nobly during the WWII in the United States Army Air Forces as a First Lieutenant. He was a graduate of Temple University School of Law and devoted himself to the practice of law for over 50 years and was a member of the FL, PA, NJ, D.C. & NY Bars. He also was a former law professor and real estate broker. He was an avid tennis player for most of his life but most of all loved & adored his family. Funeral services will be held at 12PM on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at IJ Morris at the Star of David Cemetery, 9321 Memorial Park Rd., WPB. Donations in his memory may be made to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.