Sagot, Leonard M.
Leonard Sagot, age 96, of Jupiter, FL, originally from Philadelphia, PA passed away on Aug. 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty Sagot. He will be forever remembered by his two daughters, Arlene (Gregory) Robinson of Jupiter, FL and Joan (Michael) Saltzburg of Bala Cynwynd, PA, his two sons Robert (Wendy) Sagot of Marlton, NJ and Neil (Maureen) Sagot of Ventnor, NJ, his nine grandchildren and his twelve great-grandchildren. Leonard served his country honorably and nobly during the WWII in the United States Army Air Forces as a First Lieutenant. He was a graduate of Temple University School of Law and devoted himself to the practice of law for over 50 years and was a member of the FL, PA, NJ, D.C. & NY Bars. He also was a former law professor and real estate broker. He was an avid tennis player for most of his life but most of all loved & adored his family. Funeral services will be held at 12PM on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at IJ Morris at the Star of David Cemetery, 9321 Memorial Park Rd., WPB. Donations in his memory may be made to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019