Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
VFW, PVT John Lyskawa Post #7546
6828 Waverly St
Dearborn Heights, MI
FORTUNE, Leonard Stanley 1940 - 2019 Leonard Fortune, passed away suddenly February 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in West Palm Beach, Florida, following a stroke. Lenny was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan and predeceased by his brother, Tom Forfinski and sisters, Chris Merucci and Connie Smith, and parents Helen and Stanley Forfinski. Lenny was a successful businessman and entrepreneur in Michigan and Palm Beach County. He created, owned and operated, with partners, The London Bridge nightclub and the Bone Yard BAR-B-Q in Dearborn, Michigan, as well as Harpo's Disco in Harper Woods, Michigan, during the 70's & 80's. Lenny and his former wife, Susie Fortune Pearce, moved to Florida in 1982 where Lenny and his partner, Bob Carpenter, owned and operated the Jupiter Lighthouse 24 hour diner and Jupiter Crab Company. In the 90's Leonard created, owned and operated Bubba's Fishcamp and Two Drunken Goats and Johnny Longboats restaurant on Singer Island. Lenny retired from the restaurant business in 2018, and was just getting used to a retirement life of travel and leisure. Lenny is survived by his nephews Todd Forfinski and Tim Forfinski, and his nieces, Tammy Forfinski Morris and Trisha Forfinski-McAulay of Oakland County, Michigan, and his niece, Nicole Merucci, Wisconsin, and Erica Smith, Colorado. A Celebration of his Life will be held 2:00PM on May 18, 2019 at VFW, PVT John Lyskawa Post #7546, 6828 Waverly St, Dearborn Heights, Michigan 48127.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 1, 2019
