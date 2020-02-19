Home

More Obituaries for Leonard Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard T. Zimmerman

Leonard T. Zimmerman Obituary
Zimmerman, Leonard T.
Leonard T. Zimmerman passed away on January 24, 2020 at his home in Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Dorchester, MA. Born and raised in Boston, MA 82 years ago, he was the son of the late Harry Zimmerman and the late Ida Salinsky Zimmerman.
Mr. Zimmerman served our country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his niece Robin Benoit and her husband Richard Benoit of Lantana, FL. He was predeceased by his brothers Norman Zimmerman and Melvin Zimmerman.
A committal shelter services to honor his memory will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:00PM at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 State Road 7 – Lake Worth, FL 33449, Lane: 3.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society of South Florida, 3125 W. Commercial Blvd. Suite: 100, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309 and/or Alpert Jewish Family Services, P.O. Box 220627, West Palm Beach, FL 33422.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
