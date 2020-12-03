1/
Leonard Wasserman
It is with deep sadness that we announce Leonard Wasserman, devoted father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away on December 1, 2020.
Lenny is survived by his daughters, Laura (Greg) Longo, and Caryn (John) Fleming; his five grandchildren, Brett (Keren) Longo, Reed, Drew, Jack, and Riley; his sister Sheila (Albert deceased) Wahl; and his nieces Ellen (Daniel) Parker and Ina (Hal) Muchnick.
Lenny was born in 1936 in Philadelphia, PA and was raised in Laurelton, NY. He proudly served in the United States Army.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00AM December 3rd at the Chabad of Parkland at with Rabbi Gutnick officiating. Graveside prayers will follow at Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery, North Lauderdale, FL. For a Zoom link for the funeral please contact any above listed family members. Please contact immediate family for Shiva information.
The family will gather at a future date to celebrate Lenny's life.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Chabad of Parkland, or any Jewish organization of choice.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
