Leonard Wiener

1934 - 2020

Len Wiener died after battling a rare condition, MSA, for several years which became compromised when he contracted the coronavirus in July 2020.

Len was a sensitive, optimistic person who more than adored his wife of 63 years, Roberta, and cherished his son, Chet, his daughter, Pam, and his two grandchildren, Laish and Rayzl.

Lenny was born in the East New York section of Brooklyn in 1934 to Ethel and Chaim Wiener. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, he went to RCA Institute and then on to CUNY— so very proud of being an engineering graduate of City University, which he told one and all, "had the best program in the country. " At age 50 he decided to go to law school, which was something he always dreamed of. He worked at his company, DX Computing during the day, went to nearby Pace Law school at night and had a study group that consisted of students younger than his own kids. Surprising to many law students, he really enjoyed all his classes, particularly fascinated with environmental law. He was truly elated, when "at my age, " he passed the bar.

Len always loved sports, especially basketball, and insisted that he wasn't a scholar, yet he had numerous degrees: BEE in Engineering, MS in Applied Physics, an MBA, and a law degree. He had top-secret clearance early on in his career when he worked on government systems that he never was able to share with anyone. Later, after working with various prominent engineering companies in top management positions, including Datasaab as VP of Finance, he formed his own computer companies, first Ardent Computers with Art Garafolo and then DX Corp. on Long Island with long time associate, Al Maurer.

Moving to Florida in his retirement was his dream come true and although he had various heart conditions, he thrived and was active in his Ibis community. He thoroughly enjoyed the new found socialization and friendships with his Bridge and golf buddies. On the golf course he reveled in the sun, the sand cranes and the green rolling landscape which he said were more impressive than any golf score (though he did once make a hole-in-one, which he insisted was a pure accident).

True to his modest nature, he surprised all when he donated funds to establish a Holocaust Studies program at Purdue University in Fort Wayne, to honor his wife at at her retirement reception.

Len's engaging smile, warmth, reliability, generosity, decency and sincerity, will always be remembered by his devoted wife and children, adored grandchildren and the dear friends he made on Long Island, Fort Wayne, and at The Club at Ibis in Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store