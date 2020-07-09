Klein, Leroy CharlesMr. Leroy Charles Klein, 78, of Keystone Heights, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from injuries he sustained in a tractor accident. He was born on May 31, 1942, in Oneonta, NY to Edward and Doris (Earing) Klein. Mr. Klein served in the United States Navy and was a retired contractor. He was Episcopalian and loved staying busy doing odds and ends. In addition to his father, his son Wayne Klein and brothers Philip Klein and Paul Klein had also preceded him in death. Mr. Klein leaves behind his daughters Shawn McClure (Robert) of Boynton Beach and Jannell Davisson of West Columbia, SC. Also left behind is his 96 year old mother Doris (Earing) Klein of Keystone Heights along with his three brothers Tom Klein (Lyn) of Brunswick, GA, Robert "Bob" Klein (Kay) of Edmond, OK, Theodore Klein (Nery)of Bryon, KS and his sister Mary Paddock (Ray) of Keystone Heights. He was lovingly called "Grandpa" by Allison Rouse, Brad Whittle, Lisa Howard, Clinton Davisson and Krystal Davisson along with ten great-grandchildren and a host of additional family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in New York at a later date. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656 (352) 473-3176.