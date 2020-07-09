1/1
Leroy Charles Klein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Klein, Leroy Charles
Mr. Leroy Charles Klein, 78, of Keystone Heights, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from injuries he sustained in a tractor accident. He was born on May 31, 1942, in Oneonta, NY to Edward and Doris (Earing) Klein. Mr. Klein served in the United States Navy and was a retired contractor. He was Episcopalian and loved staying busy doing odds and ends. In addition to his father, his son Wayne Klein and brothers Philip Klein and Paul Klein had also preceded him in death. Mr. Klein leaves behind his daughters Shawn McClure (Robert) of Boynton Beach and Jannell Davisson of West Columbia, SC. Also left behind is his 96 year old mother Doris (Earing) Klein of Keystone Heights along with his three brothers Tom Klein (Lyn) of Brunswick, GA, Robert "Bob" Klein (Kay) of Edmond, OK, Theodore Klein (Nery)of Bryon, KS and his sister Mary Paddock (Ray) of Keystone Heights. He was lovingly called "Grandpa" by Allison Rouse, Brad Whittle, Lisa Howard, Clinton Davisson and Krystal Davisson along with ten great-grandchildren and a host of additional family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in New York at a later date. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656 (352) 473-3176.
www.jonesgallagherfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation
340 East Walker Drive
Keystone Heights, FL 32656
(352) 473-3176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved