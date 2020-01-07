|
|
Hamilton, Jr., Leroy David
Leroy David Hamilton, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2019 in Knoxville, TN after a brief illness. David was born in Exeter, NH on May 3, 1943. He was the son of the late Leroy David Hamilton, Sr. and Ruth Eastman Hamilton. David was a member of the Exeter High School class of 1961 and later graduated from McIntosh College. He also served in the US Army, mainly in France.
After living in New Hampshire and the Naples and Jupiter areas, David most recently settled in Palm Beach Gardens, FL where he worked for Seacrest Services as an accountant for Senior Communities. After his retirement in 2010, David enjoyed reading and working in his garden.
Mr. Hamilton leaves a brother, Robert of Groton, MA, and two sisters-in-law, Beverly Hamilton, and Patricia Hamilton. He also leaves three nieces, five nephews and their children. Family and friends will feel his loss in Tennessee, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire and Florida. David was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Donna Demasky and her husband Paul, and his brother, Paul Hamilton. He was also the long time, dear friend and companion of Raymond Wolf, who predeceased him in 2005.
The family would like to acknowledge his special friends, Jonlon Simpson of Tennessee and Carole Murphy of Florida.
David was a good man, loyal, loving and kind. He was happiest relaxing in his peaceful home with his little dog, Girlly.
Services will be privately held by the family.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020