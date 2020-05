LeRoy (Buddy) has been in our lives as brother and brother-in-law from his childhood days when he and Marty grew up in Teaneck, NJ, and through the 60 years since he stood as best man for our wedding. Despite our not being in the same states nor even the same countries, we stayed close to him and his wonderful, loving wife Jane who enjoyed our snail mail letter exchanges. Our visits to be together for family milestone events made for fond memories. Now in our grieving we turn to those thoughts and the loving photos Stacy sends.

Marty and Penny Goldin

Brother