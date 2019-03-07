|
OWENS, Leroy Leroy Owens, 89, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on March 3, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at St. Paul Baptist Church, 46 SW 10th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Paul Baptist Church, 46 SW 10th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 3346.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 7, 2019