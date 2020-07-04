Kozlow, Les L.
May 17, 1949 - June 27, 2020
Les lost his battle on June 27, 2020 after a motorcycle accident. He lived an active and meaningful life. Truly a thrill seeker he rode motorcycles for 40 years, snow skied, scuba diver, ice diver, hunter, nationally ranked shooter, artist, bungee jumped, and loved fishing. He was a fantastic chef, wine connoisseur and loved to entertain family and friends.
Les was a teacher and mentor at heart with a PHD degree. He started working in Milwaukee moving to Florida in 1985. He mentored many students over his career and continued to hear from them over the years on their successes.
He met his soulmate and wife, Barb, in 1989 where they continued their love story until his last breath. His favorite saying and what he lived by was "A Happy Wife is a Happy Life".
Les is survived by his wife Barb Kozlow, Goddaughter Chelsea Ball, brother Michael Kozlow (Pam Kozlow), niece Dr. Wende Kozlow (Adam Gersh), great nieces Madeline and Molly, niece Danielle Stephenson (Todd Stephenson), great nephew Jack and great niece Ella and numerous family and friends.
Les stepped into the role of father to Tom Cassidy, Jr. after the passing of his best friend Tom Cassidy, Sr. Les and Barb became "Grandpa Les and Gigi" to Tom and Amanda's sons Thomas Baker Cassidy III and Isaac James Cassidy.
Les left us too soon with too many adventures ahead but is now finding new adventures in a whole new universe, after leaving his indelible mark and legacy here on earth.
Les would not want us to mourn and would want us to be happy for the times we had together.
A Celebration of Les' Life will be held at a date to be determined later. Condolences and memories may be left online at (www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/leslie-kozlow
).
In lieu of flowers, Les would be pleased if you would do something kind for someone in need in his name.