Lesley Broderick, a longtime resident of West Palm Beach, passed away peacefully at her home on November 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
A devoted wife and mother, Lesley had an adventurous spirit and great love of life. She was a passionate world traveler, an avid reader, and serious trivia buff. She was dedicated to her family, took great pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed many friendships along life's journey. She was preceded in death by her husband James Broderick and is survived by her three children Terry Broderick and wife Patti of Leesburg VA, Danny Broderick and wife Marie of Fayetteville GA, and Colleen Broderick of Los Angeles, CA, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves many friends to cherish her memory and all will miss her beautiful smile and wonderful laugh.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
