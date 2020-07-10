Ham, Leslie
Leslie Gilmer Ham, 90, of Jupiter, FL, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to A. Leslie Ham QC and Frances Irene Gilmer, Les moved at a young age to Montreal, Quebec. He attended Westmount High School, McGill University (BA 1951, BComm 1953) and the University of Western Ontario (MBA 1956). He was a Chartered Accountant with Peat Marwick Mitchell from 1953-1955. Following careers at Procter & Gamble (1956-1958) in Toronto and Seven-Up in Montreal (1958-1970), Les joined Pepsi-Cola International in 1970. He retired from Pepsi-Cola in 1995, having worked in Montreal, Toronto, Paris, Purchase (New York), Hong Kong and London. Les truly traveled the world and made many friends everywhere. He was an avid golfer, skier and tennis player and a long time member of Royal Montreal Golf Club and Red Birds Ski Club. He continued to travel extensively after retirement, always finding new and necessarily more obscure destinations. Les loved life and made sure that he always brought something to the party. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Predeceased by his first wife Anne Corris Dinsmore (d. 2007) and his second wife Rebecca Kingsley (d. 2013), Les is survived by his three children - Keith Ham of London, England, Susan Halstead of Jupiter, FL, and Cindy Pollard of Victoria, British Columbia, his seven grandchildren, and his younger brother and lifetime ally A. Keith Ham of Montreal.
In light of the current pandemic, a private memorial will be held. Contributions may be made to Trustbridge Hospice of West Palm Beach at (www.trustbridge.com
).