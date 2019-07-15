Morris, , Jr., Leslie Morgan

Leslie Morgan Morris, Jr., "Les", 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 surrounded by his family in Jupiter. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Wendy Morris, his son Lee Morris of Beaufort, SC, his son Brian Morris and daughter-in-law Lori Morris of Bowling Green, KY, his son Christopher Morris and daughter-in-law Grayson Morris of Myrtle Beach, SC, currently residing in Eleuthera, The Bahamas, and his two grandsons King and Sam Morris, along with many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson Christopher Michael Morris, Jr. Les was born December 15, 1945 in Winston-Salem, NC to Mary Alice Morris and Leslie Morgan Morris, Sr. and grew up in Gastonia, NC. He graduated from Wake Forest University and his Masters in Business Administration from The College of William and Mary.

Les enjoyed a long and successful career in real estate development. Together with his longstanding business partner Tom Baugh, Les developed condominiums, hotels, and oceanfront resorts along the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts, as well as attractions and golf courses in Pawleys Island, SC and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. In 1972, they founded Sands Investments, the leading provider of golf packages and vacations in Myrtle Beach, SC for over 35 years, and one of the largest employers in the Grand Strand area. Blending his expertise in real estate and passion for golf, Les owned Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in Pawleys Island. Les fell in love with Cape Eleuthera, The Bahamas in the late 70s and it quickly became a home away from home for his entire family. One of the projects closest to his heart was his involvement with The Island School. Les supported Chris Maxey's early vision to create The Island School and assumed the role of founding Chairman of the Board. Les was an essential part of the school's incredible growth since its inception in 1999. He was admired on Eleuthera as a man whose love for the island and its people knew no bounds. To many locals on the island, he was simply known as "Uncle."

For nearly 50 years, Les and his family supported Wake Forest University and the Athletics program, including through the Leslie M. Morris Athletic Endowed Scholarship which helped many Demon Deacon student-athletes. As someone never motivated by personal recognition, he made many other contributions to worthy organizations and causes anonymously. Les retired in Jupiter, FL where he treasured time spent with an amazing community of friends at Admirals Cove and the Bears Club, along with summers spent at the Elk River Club in Banner Elk, NC.

Les and Wendy enjoyed a magical partnership of almost 40 years. Throughout his life, Les was admired for his generosity, unconditional kindness, and unwavering optimism. Les will be remembered by all who loved him as a quintessential southern gentleman, an avid golfer, trusted captain of the boat "Partner", a true and loyal friend, and a man who lived every day to its fullest.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home, North Palm Beach, FL. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00PM at the Admirals Cove East Clubhouse, Jupiter, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his name to The Island School in Eleuthera, The Bahamas. Online condolences may be made at howard-quattlebaum.com. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 15 to July 16, 2019