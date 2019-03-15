Home

Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
1622 N.E. 4th Street
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Leticia A. GAVIN Obituary
GAVIN, Leticia A. Leticia A. Gavin, age 82, of Delray Beach, passed away March 12, 2019. Friends will be received from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, corner of US Hwy. #1 & NE 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30PM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10935 South Military Trail, Boynton Beach, Florida. To leave a condolence & to view the full obituary, please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 15, 2019
