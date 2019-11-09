|
Karas, Lewis Maxwell
Lewis Maxwell Karas, son of Rudolph and Lillian, died peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, with family at his side. He was born on December 7, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. Lew was raised in Plainfield, NJ and attended Yale University and Tufts Medical School. He served in Germany with the US Army with the rank of Captain. He married the love of his life, Cynthia Neyman Karas, on July 3, 1955 and together they raised two children, Andrew and Jennifer. He practiced internal medicine and gastroenterology in Stamford, CT until his retirement in 1999 and subsequently moved to Florida to enjoy the rest of his life with Cynthia relaxing and doing the things he loved most– he served with Volunteers in Medicine in Stuart, FL and also volunteered his medical expertise to Jupiter Hospital. Lew also played lots of golf and bridge, enjoyed the company of good friends, and many visits with his grandchildren, Zina Andie Karas, Abigail Leigh Post, Zaiya Aleah Karas and Sally Elizabeth Post. Lewis was a very kind, compassionate, humble, accomplished, respected, generous person, who touched many lives. Memorial contributions may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd., Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019