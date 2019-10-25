|
Piccioli, Lewis
November 22, 1928 - October 14, 2019
Lewis Piccioli, resident of North Palm Beach. Survived by family in Olean, NY. Beloved husband. Father to Thomas, John and Stephen. Stepfather to Sheri Novitt and Rick Morgan. Survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Member of the North Palm Beach Country Club. Avid golfer. Survived by many friends in the area. Lewis had a signature laugh that will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019