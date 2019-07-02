Arcuri, Lila Lou

Lila Lou Wiggins Arcuri, 96, a 49-year resident of Satellite Beach, FL and a six-year resident of Allegro Senior Living Facility in Jupiter, FL, died peacefully in her sleep on June 28, 2019. Lila was born on August 26, 1922, in Tallahassee, FL to the late Elisha W. Wiggins and Lilla Dell McDaniel.

Mrs. Arcuri graduated from Leon High School in Tallahassee in 1940. Upon graduating, she worked as a stenographer at a Tallahassee law office. In 1941, she met Michael J. Arcuri at a USO dance in Tallahassee. They married two weeks later and would remain together for 73 years until her husband's death in November 2014.

Mrs. Arcuri raised six children, two daughters and four sons. A loving and devoted military wife, Blue Star Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she led her life with a special devotion to the Catholic Church and her faith. Mrs. Arcuri was an excellent cook and loved preparing traditional Italian meals for her family. She was an expert seamstress and craftsperson, avid reader, a skilled gardener and a member of the church choir for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Michael J. Arcuri Sr., daughter Patricia Arcuri Stakes, brothers James J. Wiggins, Pershing W. Wiggins and sisters Anabell Wiggins Atkinson, Esther Wiggins Camechis, Dessie Wiggins Hendry, Pearl Wiggins Wolfram, Mary Wiggins Barber, Nellie Wiggins Hussey, and Sarah Wiggins McCartney. She is survived by her daughter Sherry Arcuri Rekoon and husband Richard of Florham Park, NJ; four sons, Michael J. Arcuri, Jr. of Brighton, TN, William Y. Arcuri and his wife Andrea of Jupiter, FL, Stephen A. Arcuri and his wife Janet of Jupiter, FL, and Philip R. Arcuri of Tallahassee, FL, six grandchildren, Karl W. Arcuri (Gitanjali), Lee M. Arcuri (Graham), Rachele Stakes Pla (Carlos), Jacob M. Rekoon, Anthony M. Arcuri and Gianna L. Arcuri; and five great-grandchildren, Isabella M. Pla, Joseph R. Pla, Alexandria S. Pla, Akash A. Arcuri and Simon N. Arcuri.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. Calling hours are from 1:00PM to 3:00PM with service to follow immediately. She will be laid to rest on July 12, 2019, at 11:00AM at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 US-1, Rockledge, FL 32955. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 2 to July 7, 2019