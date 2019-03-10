STONE, Lillian A. Lillian A. Stone died on March 7, 2019 at Argo Senior Living in West Palm Beach after a brief illness but a long well lived life! She leaves her daughter Belle Rampone and son Jon Stone, daughter-in-law Gayle, son-in-law David Rampone, sister-in-law Faye Sherman, grandchildren Brent, Peter, Matthew, Jenna and Daniel, nine great-grandchildren and many friends. She also joined her husband of 70 years Herbert Stone who departed us on February 4, 2019 for an eternal "Happy Hour!" Born and raised in Dorchester, MA 89 years ago, she was the daughter of Sam Schoenfeld and Bella Katz Schoenfeld; she was a life long resident of Hull, MA and Lake Worth, FL and the Fountains Country Club. Lillian was very active as a Cub Scout Den Mother; she ran a successful shoe store and served as a bookkeeper for her husband's successful shoe company. She also attended and cheered at her son Jon's basketball and baseball games, and was blessed to do the same for her grandchildren in Rhode Island and Florida in all of their athletics pursuits. Later in life she took up bridge, golf and MahJong with friends at The Fountains. A game, a cocktail and Early Bird Special was enjoyed by all! Services to Honor and Celebrate her Life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at Rubin Memorial Chapel, 7340 Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 with a procession to the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary