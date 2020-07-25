Nusbickel, Lillian D.Lillian D. Nusbickel, age 96, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Boca Raton. A resident of Boca Raton, Lillian was born and raised in Worcester, MA. Lillian graduated from Commerce High School in 1942, received her BSN at Somerville Nursing School in 1946 and her RN in New York City. As an RN, she worked at over 50 hospitals, helping others during her long career. She was an accomplished medical professional, leading the Infectious Disease Department at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia where she practiced for over 20 years.She met her husband "Jack", John J. Nusbickel on the beach in Wildwood, NJ. Family legend has it that Lillian was wearing a yellow bathing suit as Jack walked by … on his hands. They were both smitten, and soon married in Worcester, MA on September 15, 1952. They settled in Pennsylvania, where they raised their four children. Lillian had a beautiful 50-year marriage until Jack passed away in 2002. We are thankful that Lillian and Jack will be reunited in love and spirit in God's presence for all eternity.A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Lillian is survived by her four children, Jacquelyn, William, Tom, John, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Lillian's family and many friends will miss her, as she was an exceptional woman of strong faith, love and resilience. We thank Lillian for her friendship, love and for the bright twinkle in her blue eyes.A Private Family Service will be held on July 31, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Boynton Beach, Florida. Lillian will be laid to rest with her late husband, John at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.