Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Lillian E. Dailey Obituary
Dailey, Lillian E.
Lillian Eve Dailey, age 90, Waynesville, NC, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Haywood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Lillian was born December 6, 1928 to the late Lydia and Romeo Barthel in Plessisville, Quebec, Canada. She was married to Leo Dailey who preceded her in death. Lillian moved to Lowell, MA for a while, then to West Palm Beach, FL where she worked at the Breakers Hotel for twenty-one years. She later made North Carolina her home.
Lillian leaves to cherish her loving memories daughter Lisa Duguid (Rod); two sons Steven Dailey (Flor), and Dennis Dailey (Sandra); three grandchildren James Dailey (Rosalyn), Chelsey Sorrells (Raymond) and Dennis Cornell; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The care of Mrs. Dailey has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at (www.wellsfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
