Hartl, Lillian
This is the story of Lillian Fischer Hartl, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who at the age of 97, left this world but not our hearts on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Lillian was born on May 27, 1922 to John and Agnes Fischer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A joy to her family, she grew up to start her own family in West Palm Beach and in 1948 gave birth to the first of her six children. Her love grew even more with each and every grandchild including those "grandchildren" she cared for as a volunteer at St. Juliana's Catholic School as the clinic nurse and room grandmother who bestowed treats and hugs to all.
A maker of cherished Christmas ornaments, amazing meals and wonderful memories, Lillian loved family, friends and her faith. She is survived by her children: John Hartl, Jean Meve (Barry), James Hartl (Leisa), Joseph Hartl (Christy), Jerome Hartl (Dawn), Janet Hartl; six grandsons, five granddaughters and five great-grandchildren; brother Richard Fischer (Anna) and four nieces.
On Wednesday, September 11, a visitation will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 10:00AM at Holy Name of Jesus Christ Catholic Church, 345 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, Florida 33415 with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019