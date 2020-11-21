Lillian Helen Summers

Lillian Summers, age 92, earned her Angel wings Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Andalusia, AL with her daughters by her side.

Lily was born March 11, 1928 in South Bend, IN, Home of the "Fighting Irish", to Hungarian immigrants Andrew and Irene Somogyi. She spent most of her life in West Palm Beach, FL raising her five children …. Cecilia, Gloria, Tommy, MaryAlyce and Mark.

Memorial Services will be held 10:30AM Friday, November 27th at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens, Lake Worth, FL, with Deacon Marty from St. Juliana's Church officiating. At this time Lily will be laid to rest next to her father. Mass was held in Andalusia, AL on August 11th at Christ the King Catholic Church.

If desired, memorials may be made to: Comfort Care Hospice, 820 S. Three Notch St, Andalusia, AL 36420.

She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Joseph Summers and a grandson, Christopher William Hapke.

Survivors include her daughters, Cecilia Feroe (Page) Harrison, AR; Gloria Hapke (Kevin) Gibsonia, PA; MaryAlyce Outlaw (Barry) Andalusia, AL; her son, Mark Andrew Summers, Lake Worth, FL; six grandchildren, Cody Perrault; Chelsea Perrault Williams (Jeff); Carley Hapke; Candyce Summers; Austin Outlaw (Maddie) Josey Outlaw; three great-grandchildren, Lily Jane Williams; Porter Jeffrey Williams; Charlie Anderson.



