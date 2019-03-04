|
Lillian N. Frank, 90, entered the Lord's eternal peace on Friday, February 8, 2019. Lillian was born on January 13, 1929, in New York City, NY and resided in New Jersey and South and Central Florida. She will be forever remembered and is survived by her daughters, Linda Smale (David) and Karen Anderson (Kevin); grandchildren, Miguel Caraballo (Anna), John "Jay" Hapes, Eboni and Brittany Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Gianni Caraballo and Tatiyana Gardiner. Services to memoralize Lillian will be held, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., Family Church, 4th Floor Loft, 1101 S. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 4, 2019