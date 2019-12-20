|
|
Spiro, Lillian
Lillian Spiro (née Blumenthal), of Boynton Beach, passed away at the Delray Medical Center Hospice on December 19, 2019. Lillian was born in New York on August 6, 1924 to Hermina and Louis Blumenthal. She graduated from Monroe High School in the Bronx. She married the love of her life, George Spiro, on February 7. 1942, shortly before he entered the U.S. Army. They lived in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Long Island, and New Jersey before moving to Florida. Lillian worked as a legal secretary on Long Island. She was a dedicated volunteer for many organizations. A life member of Hadassah, she also worked on behalf of Deborah Hospital and the sisterhoods of Congregation B'nai Israel, Rumson, NJ; and B'nai Tikvah in Greenacres, FL. Lillian was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Robert Blumenthal, and her niece, Judish Kassay Rubenstein. She is survived by her husband of nearly 77 years, George Spiro; daughter Barbara Crane and her husband, Hal; son Theodore Spiro and his wife, Minerva; granddaughters Shoshana Natt and her husband, Brett, Joelle Kanter and her husband Andrew, and Sara Spiro; grandsons Bryan Spiro and his wife, Anold, and Sam Spiro. Her beloved great-grandchildren are Jaden and Alex Natt, Bennett Kanter, and Maya Spiro. Lillian is survived by her sister, Evelyn and her husband, Hyman Kassay, and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are by I.J. Morris at Star of David, West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Lillian's memory to Hadassah Hospital, Deborah Hospital or the Jewish National Fund.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019