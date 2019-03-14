STARR, Lillian Theresa Lillian Theresa "Terri" Starr passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. She has gone home to be with the Lord and her predeceased son Bruce "My Golden Boy". Born in Pittsfield, MA on October 8, 1930. Terri lived a beautiful life and embedded her particular kindness into every part of it. She was an LPN who enjoyed helping patients and was very devoted to her work. When she retired she was a frequent volunteer at St. Juliana School with a passion for helping children learn to read. She has six children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren who will deeply miss her. A remembrance mass will be held at St. Juliana Catholic Church March 18, 2019 at 11:00AM with a Burial Service to follow. Immediately following will be a burial for Bruce. She is truly missed and we love you forever! Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary