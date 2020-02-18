Home

Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Lilly McCarthy
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Catholic Church
15300 South Military Trail,
Delray Beach, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Catholic Church,
15300 South Military Trail
Delray Beach,, IL
Lilly McCarthy Obituary
McCarthy, Lilly
Lilly Brandt McCarthy, 98, of Delray Beach, passed away on February 16, 2020. Born in Slagelse, Denmark on August 10, 1921, Lilly came to the United States in 1976. Lilly was predeceased by her husband Fred in 2009. Fred was a well-known American Franciscan cartoonist, creator of the popular Brother Juniper single-panel comic strip. Lilly was his right-hand assistant.
She is survived by a cousin Warren J. Madden of Milton, MA and a nephew Allan Brandt of Denmark.
Friends may call on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM with an 11:00AM funeral Mass at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 15700 South Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL 33484.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements. (www.Lorneandsons.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
