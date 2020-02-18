|
McCarthy, Lilly
Lilly Brandt McCarthy, 98, of Delray Beach, passed away on February 16, 2020. Born in Slagelse, Denmark on August 10, 1921, Lilly came to the United States in 1976. Lilly was predeceased by her husband Fred in 2009. Fred was a well-known American Franciscan cartoonist, creator of the popular Brother Juniper single-panel comic strip. Lilly was his right-hand assistant.
She is survived by a cousin Warren J. Madden of Milton, MA and a nephew Allan Brandt of Denmark.
Friends may call on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM with an 11:00AM funeral Mass at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 15700 South Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL 33484.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements. (www.Lorneandsons.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020