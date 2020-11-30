1/
Lilyan Esman
Lilyan Esman
July 05, 1927
November 28, 2020
Lilyan Esman passed away peacefully at the age of 93 under Hospice Care at United Hebrew in New Rochelle, NY on November 28, 2020. She had many friends and family in Florida, New York, South Carolina, California, Illinois and New Jersey and will be missed by all who knew her. Lilyan moved to Florida full time in 1987, after living many years in Brightwaters, NY and then Charleston, SC. She is survived by her two married children, Robin and Richard, each with spouses Jimmy and Michele. She has four grandchildren, Hilary, Jennifer, Aaron and Kenny, four great-grandchildren and sister Doris Friedman. Her funeral will be on December 1 at Beth David Memorial Gardens, Hollywood, FL. Donations can be made in her name to United Hebrew of New Rochelle, NY.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
