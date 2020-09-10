Linda Bchakjian

Bchakjian, Linda
Linda Bennett Bchakjian, a beloved wife and mother, quietly passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born in New York City in 1946 and grew up in Yonkers, graduating from Yonkers High School in 1964. In 1966 Linda graduated from Westchester Community College where she majored in English Literature and was awarded an associate degree in liberal arts and a New York State Regents Scholarship to Barnard College at Columbia University. She married her high school sweetheart, Arthur Bchakjian, in 1966, and the couple was blessed with two children.
Linda worked in the dental field managing offices in Florida and Texas for over 25 years. She most recently retired as a Librarian Assistant after 10 years working in the Downtown Library Branch in Greenville, SC.
Linda was an avid reader who loved to travel and learn new things with her husband and best friend, Art. Her husband's career enabled the couple to live abroad in Holland and visit several European countries including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, and France. They resided in Jupiter, FL for over twenty-five years before settling in South Carolina in the late nineties. Art and Linda made an annual pilgrimage to Ireland to visit her extended family and spend time in one of the most beautiful places in the world. She was proud of her heritage and cherished the relationships she shared with her cousins in Northern Ireland.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Arthur and their two loving children, Mary and Gregory Bchakjian; brother, John Bennett of Oneida, NY; brother-in-law, Michael Bchakjian of Greenville, SC; sister-in-law, Anne Bchakjian in New Jersey and her two daughters, Maro Bchakjian and Lisa Tutunjian; two cousins, Jane Snyder in New Jersey and Lynn Knutson in North Carolina; and a nephew, David Bennett.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Linda's family will privately gather on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown in Greenville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Linda's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and Best Friends Animal Society. Friends are encouraged to publish online notes of condolence or send "Hugs from Home" by visiting (www.thomasmcafee.com
).