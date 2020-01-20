|
|
Best, Linda
Ms. Linda Best, age 58, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born November 9, 1961 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Willie and Marthe Yvonne Simmons Best, raised in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Ms. Best was a resident of Walton County, Florida. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked at Cracker Barrel Restaurant as a cook for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, reading and collecting dolls.
Ms. Best was preceded in death by her father and mother, Willie and Marthe Best.
Ms. Best is survived by her two daughters, Jessie Yvonne Bouyea of North Carolina and Samantha Jo Bouyea of Georgia; two brothers, Joseph Best of Arcadia, Florida and Ken Best and wife Dawn of Arizona; two sisters, Barbara Wheeler of West Palm Beach, Florida and Terry Rennahan and husband Jeremy of Niceville, Florida; two grandchildren, Haley Bouyea and Becarri Gamiael Byrd, Jr.; her niece, Jennifer Wheeler of Rochester, Minnesota and nephew, John Wheeler and wife Tera of Clayton, North Carolina; her Godfather, Tony Geiger of DeFuniak Springs, Florida.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
