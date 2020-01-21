Home

Linda Caplan Bleich died, as she had lived, with peace, love, dignity, and grace on December 30, 2019. Born to Belle and Morris Caplan in Brookline, Massachusetts on June 29, 1936, Linda led a life filled with beauty, joy, and love. She met her beloved Charlie at age 19 and took her final breath beside him 65 years later. Together, they traveled the world, raised a family, made life-long friends, and shared a passion for music. Whether it was learning Russian in anticipation of a trip to the former Soviet Union or studying a score in preparation for a concert at Tanglewood, Linda immersed herself fully in life, taking in all of its joys and sorrows and radiating its brilliance. No one remained a stranger in Linda's presence; she befriended them with her engaging smile, natural curiosity, warm acceptance, and easy laughter. A lover of all things canine, chocolate, and childlike, Linda will be missed by many, but by none more than her adoring husband, Charles; her children, Deborah Cogan (Michael) and Jeffrey Bleich (Becky); her grandchildren, Joshua, Jared, and Madison Cogan and Jake, Matthew, and Abby Bleich; and her brother, Alfred (Ziporah) Caplan. Linda will live on in our hearts and memories, in musical refrains, wafts of chocolate, infectious laughs, room-brightening smiles, and in every act of kindness we encounter. Memorial contributions may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CureAlz.org) or ().
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
