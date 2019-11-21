|
|
Fraser, Linda Darlene
Linda Darlene Fraser, age 72, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019, with family and friends at her side.
Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, companion and friend. Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Alexander Fraser, she is survived by her children Melissa (Mark), Alexander (Jennifer), and Maxwell (Natasha); her grandchildren Olivia (17), Daniel (15), Finley (12), Paxton (8), Dalena (5) and Kruse (2); stepdaughters Connie Lind, Danielle Plut, and Lisa Popp; sisters Darlene Dixon, Eleanor Dixon, Susan McCumber, and Shelly Luebesmier; and, her beloved partner, Dale Beardsley.
Filled with unbounded energy, Linda lead a well-rounded and fulfilled life. She earned her Bachelor of Arts and Masters degrees while working part-time and raising her three children. She was a highly successful Manufacture's Representative in the home furnishings industry before becoming a family mediator for Palm Beach County. Linda has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, was a member of the Good Will board of directors and was an active member of her church. Linda loved to bake, entertain and surround herself with friends and family. Linda had countless friends and was loved and admired by those who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 1:00PM, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Trinity Place, West Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Trust Bridge Hospice Foundation (Sunflower Team), 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or (www.trustbridgefoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1, 2019