De Niro, Linda
died peacefully in New York on February 28, 2020 surrounded by family. She was 67.
Born a free spirit in 1952 to Jack and Rosemary De Niro, she was raised in Syracuse, NY. After high school she moved to Forest Hills, NY where she married and began her family. Years later she relocated to Delray Beach and her final 10 years were spent in New York.
An inspiration and a teacher to many, her foremost passion and profession was interior design. She also worked as a TWA flight attendant, an actress, a hand model and held a brief stint as Girl Scout troop leader (mostly for the outfit).
Linda loved life; she grooved through the days of disco at Studio 54, built a strong and loving family, learned to fly an airplane (then jumped out of one at 50), trekked El Camino de Santiago and elegantly fought her battle with cancer.
She was a true force of nature who often reminded us that "life is not a dress rehearsal."
Linda is survived by her beloved children Lauren, Tyler and his wife Shana, honorary son Kempes, former husband Dennis, sisters Jean and Dana, and much-loved aunt, cousins and nieces.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020