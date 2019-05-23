|
JACKSON, Linda Linda "Elaine" Jackson, departed this life on May 15, 2019. Elaine was a graduate of Roosevelt High Class of 1967 and Allen University Class of 1972. After graduation, Elaine moved to Newark, NJ to become an educator at Bragraw Elementary, where she taught for 37 years. After her retirement, she relocated back to her place of birth to be closer to family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving sister, Patricia Powell; brothers, William Alexander, Edward Jackson (Margaret), Samuel and Timothy Jackson; god-sister, Mary Ivory (Rev. William); aunt, Delores Roundtree; best friend, Pauline King; god-daughters, Danielle Bouie and Brandi Edwards; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends, Friday, May 24, 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Pentecostal C.O.G.I.C., 540 Cheerful Street, West Palm Beach. Funeral service, Saturday, May 25, 11:00AM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2006 A. E. Isaacs Ave, West Palm Beach, Rev. Tyson, pastor, Bishop Hightower, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 23, 2019