Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens Brothers Funeral Home Chapel By The Lake
900 Martin Luther King Blvd
Belle Glade, FL 33430
(561) 833-5526
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pentecostal C.O.G.I.C.
540 Cheerful Street
West Palm Beach, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
2006 A. E. Isaacs Ave
West Palm Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Elaine JACKSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Elaine JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON, Linda Linda "Elaine" Jackson, departed this life on May 15, 2019. Elaine was a graduate of Roosevelt High Class of 1967 and Allen University Class of 1972. After graduation, Elaine moved to Newark, NJ to become an educator at Bragraw Elementary, where she taught for 37 years. After her retirement, she relocated back to her place of birth to be closer to family and friends. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving sister, Patricia Powell; brothers, William Alexander, Edward Jackson (Margaret), Samuel and Timothy Jackson; god-sister, Mary Ivory (Rev. William); aunt, Delores Roundtree; best friend, Pauline King; god-daughters, Danielle Bouie and Brandi Edwards; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends, Friday, May 24, 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Pentecostal C.O.G.I.C., 540 Cheerful Street, West Palm Beach. Funeral service, Saturday, May 25, 11:00AM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2006 A. E. Isaacs Ave, West Palm Beach, Rev. Tyson, pastor, Bishop Hightower, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now