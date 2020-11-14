1/
Linda Gail Weidenfeller
Linda Weidenfeller, age 62, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. She was loved by many people and is survived by her husband Glen, her daughter and son-in-law Tara and Paulie and her siblings Megan, Misty and Michael. Linda was a treasure to the Treasure Coast Community and her passing has affected many. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bethel Lutheran Church, Hobe Sound, FL. For more information please contact (foreverago3030@gmail.com).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
