Linda Gail Weidenfeller

Linda Weidenfeller, age 62, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. She was loved by many people and is survived by her husband Glen, her daughter and son-in-law Tara and Paulie and her siblings Megan, Misty and Michael. Linda was a treasure to the Treasure Coast Community and her passing has affected many. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bethel Lutheran Church, Hobe Sound, FL. For more information please contact (foreverago3030@gmail.com).



