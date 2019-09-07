|
|
Glazier, Linda Jane
Linda Jane Glazier, 75, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Wabash, IN, died at 5:50AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center Hospice Unit, following a strong and courageous 2-1/2 year daily battle fighting colon cancer. She was born March 4, 1944 in Wabash, to James L. and Helen L. (Corder) Hale.
Linda was a proud graduate of Wabash High School. She married Robert A. Glazier in Wabash on June 23, 1963; he died February 9, 1972. Linda retired from J.C. Penney. After her retirement, Linda pursued her passion of creating and selling Christmas and seasonal crafts at craft shows throughout the State of Florida.
She is survived by her son, Scott A. Glazier of West Palm Beach, FL; granddaughter, Katherine R. Glazier of Orlando, FL, and her brother, James (Mary) Hale of Fort Wayne, IN. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, George Hale, and her sister, Sally Howard.
Graveside services and entombment were 11:00AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Falls Cemetery, Wabash, IN.
Arrangements were handled by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, IN.
The memorial guest book for Linda may be signed at
(www.grandstaff-hentgen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019