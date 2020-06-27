Munro, Linda
Linda Munro, of Wellington, FL, passed from this world—and undeniably left it a darker place—on May 27, 2020. She was the wife of Thomas "Chip" Munro, and mother of Shannon and Amanda. Linda was preceded in death by her son, Mark, and her parents, John and Mildred Holmes of Pawtucket, RI.
Linda was the rare person who, despite facing extreme tragedies throughout much of her early life, ignored the temptation to be resentful and bitter and became a shining ray of love, kindness, and generosity. Some people will give you the shirt off their back; Linda would give you hers and her husband's.
A storyteller of the highest caliber, a saleswoman of endless charm, and a mother of selfless love, Linda cared for others more than herself time and time again. "Others," it should be noted, includes not just her loved ones, and not only children (for whom she cared deeply), but also wild and domestic animals of every breed, feather, spot, stripe, and scale. Linda couldn't swim, but that didn't stop her from once jumping into a gator-infested canal to rescue an abandoned puppy.
Every moment in her life in which her kindness was tested, she would inevitably pass with flying colors. If you've ever spoken to Linda (and let's face it, if you ever met her, there was no avoiding a conversation) then your life was irrevocably improved. Now that she is gone, we, her family and friends, know that the quality of our lives will suffer in her absence.
But she'd hate to hear us say that.
So we will take a cue from Linda and do our very best to live as she lived: to find the light in the world, to be passionate without inhibition, and to love and help everyone in need, no matter their past faults or mistakes.
We love and miss you, Linda. Wherever you are, we know you look amazing.
Linda's ashes will be laid to rest alongside her son, Mark, at Notre Dame Cemetery in Pawtucket, RI, where a memorial celebration will be held in her honor at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that anyone wishing to offer their condolences make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, an organization Linda held very dear to her heart, via the Linda Munro and Mark Merskin Memorial Fund located here:
www.giftfunds.stjude.org/Linda_Munro
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.