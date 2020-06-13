Linda O'Rourke
Linda O'Rourke, 72, a West Palm Beach resident, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at Northwood Funeral Home once social distancing restrictions have been lifted. Linda was born on February 15, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Harriet Jocco. She grew up in Chicago and graduated from Gage Park High School there. Linda was adventurous throughout her life and touched many hearts in Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and ultimately West Palm Beach. She was career focused and completed her Master's Degree in Sociology and most notably, ended her career retiring as a Mental Health Administrator. Linda was married to Thomas O'Rourke, and the matriarch of a large and loving family. She enjoyed making memories with her daughters Jennifer and Allyson, grandchildren Janel, Cameron, and Sophia, and great-grandchildren Nala and Jeffery. She also leaves behind her siblings – sisters Marcie, Harriet, Arlene, and Virginia also brothers Joseph, David, and Richard. Linda loved to travel and will ultimately be memorialized in Sedona, AZ at her special place and her last request.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
