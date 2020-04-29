Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler's Memorial Chapel
5301 N. Australian Avenue
Mangonia Park, FL 33407
(561) 882-4255
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Fagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda P. Fagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda P. Fagan Obituary
Fagan, Linda P.
Linda P. Fagan, age 66, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was a Palm Beach County educator for 32 years. Linda was a member of Community Chapel Church. She is survived by her sons Ivey Jr., Morgan and Martez, grandsons Caleb and Joshua, daughters-in-law Sheila and Tiffany, sisters Patsy and Belle, and a host of friends and family. Friends may visit the family Saturday, May 2, 2020, 11:00AM to 12:00Noon at Shuler's Memorial Chapel, West Palm Beach. Following visitation, Linda will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery, Riviera Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -