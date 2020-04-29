|
|
Fagan, Linda P.
Linda P. Fagan, age 66, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was a Palm Beach County educator for 32 years. Linda was a member of Community Chapel Church. She is survived by her sons Ivey Jr., Morgan and Martez, grandsons Caleb and Joshua, daughters-in-law Sheila and Tiffany, sisters Patsy and Belle, and a host of friends and family. Friends may visit the family Saturday, May 2, 2020, 11:00AM to 12:00Noon at Shuler's Memorial Chapel, West Palm Beach. Following visitation, Linda will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery, Riviera Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020