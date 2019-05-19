PHILLIPS, Linda Linda Phillips, age 76, of Jupiter, FL and formerly of East Rockaway, NY, passed away on May 12, 2019. Linda was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a passion for music, dancing, travel and friendships and she was an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution. Linda is survived by her husband, Scott Phillips, her daughter, Allyson, son, Scott, and her three grandchildren, Gabriel, Anna Claire and Camille. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jupiter Cove Clubhouse 11:00AM on Saturday, June 8 at 1450 Jupiter Cove Dr, Jupiter, FL 33469. Please call 678-523-6500 for more information. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Linda's honor to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation in New York through the following gofundme link: (https://www.gofundme.com/f/9vcxz-linda-phillips-fund). Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 19, 2019