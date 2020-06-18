Sellers, Linda Tate

The gracious and gentle soul of Linda Tate Sellers passed peacefully from the loving arms of her husband Bob into the waiting arms of their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 4, 2020. At that moment they were surrounded by praying family members who dearly loved Linda's kind heart and joyful devotion to her family and friends.

Linda was born on October 15, 1938, in Miami, and moved to Tennessee with her family when she was in high school. There, she met Bob, who was a college co-op engineering student from Georgia Tech. Their first date on April 16, 1956, changed the course of their lives forever. They became constant companions for the next 64 years and confidently anticipate an eternity together.

Linda is survived by her husband Robert R. Sellers of Palm Beach Gardens. Linda was a most beloved mother and grandmother, who poured love and encouragement into her family that includes her children, Laura Lynn (William E.) Johnson; Julia S. (Kelly D.) Ludwick; and David R. (Carrie Piercy) Sellers. She was equally devoted as "Nan" to grandchildren Robert Christian "Burr" Johnson, Julianne Johnson Black and Caroline Audrey Johnson; Jack Robert and Charles Kelly Ludwick; and Emma Mercy, Elijah David, Grace Julia and Isaac Dayne Sellers. In early 2019, Julianne and Billy Black thrilled Nan with a great-grandson, William Sidney Black Jr, who immediately became the next generation's recipient of Linda's love. Linda was devastated in 2019, when she was predeceased by her loving son-in-law William E. (Billy) Johnson.

Linda and Bob were married in 1957 at Rockledge, (FL) Church, with the wedding officiated by the church's pastor Rev. Charles C. Sellers – Linda's new father-in-law. They repledged their love on their 50th Wedding Anniversary in a service conducted by their son Rev. David Robert Sellers (like his grandfather, a Presbyterian minister).

When the Sellers family moved to Palm Beach County in 1964, Linda, as a young mother became an active member of the North County Junior Women's Club. One of the Club's early projects was providing docents for the newly opened Flagler Museum in Palm Beach. Linda was in the original class of docents for the museum and received special recognition when she retired from that role after more than 25 years of service.

Linda was an amazing homemaker and a devoted mother. She focused her limitless energy on family care and after her three children were grown, Linda loved spending extended time with her grandchildren. Linda was an expert crafter, making everything from Christmas ornaments to quilts. Her original creations have become fond remembrances of her devotion to her family.

During the years when all three of her children were attending FSU, Linda enjoyed working as Secretary for the Recreation Department of the City of Palm Beach Gardens. Linda played with the same ladies bridge group for more than 50 years! She and Bob enjoyed worldwide travel, planning couples tennis weekends, summer vacations on Beech Mountain, visiting national parks, and sailing in the Bahamas and Virgin Islands.

Linda loved her church family at First Presbyterian Church in North Palm Beach, especially the AGAPE class on Sunday mornings and her ladies Home Fellowship Group. She developed an ever-stronger Christian faith, and as her faith matured she impacted the faith walk of many others, including her service as a Stephen Minister.

We give thanks to God for a life well lived, for the joy of knowing and loving Linda, and for the knowledge that we will be reunited soon in a better place.

A celebration of life will be held to honor Linda on a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the Sellers family requests that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church, 717 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL, 33408



